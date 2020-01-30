ARCOLA — Lois J. Woolverton, 92, of Arcola passed away at 7:06 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at Carriage Crossing in Arcola.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. The Rev. Matt Stump will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Lois was born on Dec. 15, 1927, in Chrisman. She was a daughter of Charles Lilburn and Iva Marie (Dayhuff) Stoops. She married Frances D. Warters on April 24, 1948, in Tuscola. He passed away on June 24, 2003.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Sueann Biggs of Arcola and Patricia Lynn Holaday and her husband Steve of Arcola; seven grandchildren, Carrie King (Clay) of Arcola, Candice Snyder (Jeremiah) of Charleston, Ill., David Biggs (Cristina) of Fort Worth, Texas, Dr. Robert Biggs (Allison) of Arcola, Dr. Clinton Holaday (Bea) of St. Roberts, Mo., Tara Holaday of Austin, Texas, and Matthew Holaday of Rockford; 13 great-grandchildren, Lexi Edwards, Jordyn Mosier, Braedyn Edwards, Jolena King, Graci Snyder, Emma Snyder, Hudson Snyder, Cali Biggs, Camila Biggs, William Biggs, Ella Biggs, Luke Biggs and Noah Biggs; and one great-great-granddaughter, Genevieve Salinas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Earl V. Stoops.
Lois was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Tuscola.
Her family was very important to her, and she enjoyed following her grandchildren’s sporting events and was very proud of the men and women they have become.
Memorials may be made to the Arcola United Methodist Church.