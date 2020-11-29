CHAMPAIGN — Lola M. (Burnett) Edmison, 88, of Champaign died Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Due to COVID-19 regulations, only 10 people are allowed in at a time. A private family funeral will follow the visitation at Grandview Memorial Cemetery.
Lola was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Seymour, a daughter of Lena and Carl Burnett. Lola married Doyal Edmison on June 28, 1953. Doyal died on Jan. 3, 2002.
Survivors include a son, Darrell Edmison of Washington; daughter Julie Curtis and husband Larry of North Carolina and daughter Penny Pattison and husband Greg of Michigan; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Edmison, five sisters and two brothers.
Mrs. Edmison was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or Make-A-Wish Foundation. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.