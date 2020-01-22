CHAMPAIGN —
Lola Kling, 84, of Champaign and formerly of Danville passed away Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020).
She was born on Sept. 25, 1935, in Preston, Iowa. Her parents, Ernest and Rose Mohr, preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her husband, Kennard Kling; brothers, Arnold Mohr and Arlo Mohr; and sister, Lucile Fogel.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Susan) Kling of Champaign and KP (Cindy) Kling of Washington, Iowa; grandchildren, Kyle (Elizabeth) Kling, Andrew Kling, Kayla (Tyler) Pontier, Karly (Theren) Wagner and Jordan Kling; and great-grandchildren, Lola, Willa and Emma Pontier and Laia, Evelyn and Kali Kling.
Lola graduated from Preston High School. She enjoyed golfing and bridge with her friends at Hubbard Trail Country Club. Lola worked for 20 years at K’s Merchandise in Danville. She loved the Chicago Cubs and Illinois men’s golf.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lola’s name to the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, 201 E. Park St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join Lola’s family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.