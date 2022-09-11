OAKWOOD — On the morning of Sept. 7, 2022, God called His faithful servant, Lonnie Lee Reid, to come Home. Lonnie peacefully slipped away to answer that call. Lonnie transitioned at the Villas of Holly Brook in Danville.
He was born March 25, 1933, in Pharoah, Okla., to Chester Lee and Nina Pearl (Webb) Reid.
Lonnie leaves behind to celebrate his life his wife Katheryn Sue (Lampert) Reid; children Elisabeth Claire Reid, William David (Susan) Reid, and Aaron (Erin) Kyle Reid; grandchildren Blake (Jessica) Reid, Jennifer (Joseph) Schneider, Alex (Blake Campbell) Smith, Allyson Reid, and Tyson Reid; great-grandchildren Miraya Reid and Zeke Reid; best friend Larry (Sharon) Whitman; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son James Adam Reid; grandson Zachary Kyle Reid; siblings William Reid, Ilda Calvert, Barbara Wilson, and Don L. Reid.
Lonnie enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, carpentry, watching old westerns, and listening to gospel music. He spent 47 years in the field of education in various capacities: teacher, administrator, guidance counselor, and school psychologist. Lonnie’s pride and joy in life were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lonnie served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville, IL 61834. Services will follow at noon at the church.
A second visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at First Apostolic Church, Charles Street at Division Street, Rosiclare, IL 62982. Services will follow at noon at the church. Graveside committal with military honors will follow at Empire Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lonnie’s name to donor’s choice or carry on Lonnie’s legacy by helping someone in need. Please join his family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.