CHAMPAIGN — Lora Lee (Rush) Pundt, 73, passed away on Saturday (June 13, 2020) at her home in Champaign.
She was born on May 28, 1947, in Robinson, to Alva Robert and Barbara Lee (Kern) Rush. Lora married Friedrich K. Pundt on Oct. 18, 1971, in Urbana.
Lora is survived by her mother; sister, Sherri Rush; aunt, Sheryl Allerano; several cousins; special friends, Kelsey Patton and Jamie Mullins; neighbors, Terry and Janet Charles and Fred and Donna Montgomery; and her cat, Kiara.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her father.
Lora enjoyed spending time with her cat and watching television.
Memorial donations may be made in Lora’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society. Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.