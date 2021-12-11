SAVOY — Loranna Rohrscheib, 96, of Savoy, formerly of Homer, passed away at 6:18 a.m. Friday (Dec. 10, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. C.W. Greer officiating. Burial will be in GAR Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Rohrscheib was born Nov. 23, 1925, in Mt. Vernon, but grew up in Lawrenceville, a daughter to Frank and Mildred Franey Wright. During World War II, she was a “Rosie the Riveter," employed at Boeing Airlines, Seattle, building aircraft to be used in the war.
She married Roy Rohrscheib on Jan. 23, 1946, and they spent 41 loving years together before his death on Jan. 11, 1987. She then married Wayne Brewer on May 1, 1989, and they spent 15 happy years together prior to his death on April 13, 2005. Later in life, she was married to Bill Klein, and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are a daughter, Nancy (Larry) Anders of Homer; two grandchildren, Mike (Ellen) Anders of Tolono and Amber (Brian) Loschen of Royal; and six great-grandchildren, Tyler Porter, Brooke (Luke) Rund, Alexis (Makenzie) Heyen, Lucas Downing, Brock Loschen and Royce Loschen.
She was preceded in death by a brother, D. F. “Bud” Wright.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was always ready for the next party, dressed in sparkles and heels. She will be dearly missed for her fun stories and laughter.
Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers, the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.