GIBSON CITY — Loren L. Bane, 91, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 2:08 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.
His visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today (Tuesday) at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. A private burial will take place in Drummer Township Cemetery. Casual attire is requested by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Mr. Bane was born Sept. 10, 1928, in rural McLean County near Saybrook, a son of Clem and Fern Walden Bane. He married LeEtta Cramer on Aug. 28, 1953, in Gibson City. They were married for 66 years.
Loren is survived by his devoted wife, LeEtta Bane of Gibson City; his two sons, Scott (Susan) Bane of Mahomet and Michael (Lori Blanchard) Bane of Gibson City; four grandchildren whom he adored, Nichole (Brett) Goudy, Zachary (Cara) Bane, Cory Bane and Sarah (Matt Trueblood) Bane; and three precious great-grandchildren, Avery Bane, Axl Bane and Brett Goudy.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Loren graduated from Saybrook High School. He was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War with the 2nd Indianhead Division. He was a past commander and life member of the Gibson City VFW Post 6289, a 67-year member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568, Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733 AF&AM, Cornbelt Shrine Club and the American Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He was a union crane operator for many years and was instrumental in building Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. He was also self-employed and built, designed and owned the Gibson City Mobile Home Park.
