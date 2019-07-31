CISSNA PARK — Loren D. Bauer, 90, of Cissna Park passed away Monday (July 29, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
He was born Dec. 13, 1928, in Cissna Park, the son of Charles G. and Barbara (Leman) Bauer, and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Wesley, Arch and Sam Bauer, and one sister, Arlene Moser.
He married Eileen Maurer on Oct. 16, 1955, in Fairbury, and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, Gregg (Shelley) Bauer of Normal, Bill (Beth) Bauer of Greenville, N.C., and Ty (Shannon) Bauer of Dwight; one daughter, Lori (Tony) Kaufman of Champaign; two brothers, Marvin Bauer of Bloomington and Don (Glo) Bauer of Tucson, Ariz.; one sister, Thelma (Lloyd) Frey of Remington, Ind.; and 11 grandchildren.
Loren was a dairy farmer for many years. He was the past president of the Guernsey Association and worked at Central Petroleum Sales (Cen-Pe-Co). Mr. Bauer sang with the singing men of WGNN for several years. He was an avid golfer and a loyal Cubs and Illini fan. Mr. Bauer was a member of Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. Loren served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the noon memorial service Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Christian Bible Church, Cissna Park. Pastor Trey Scheffer will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the Cissna Park American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice or Christian Bible Missions.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. Please share a memory of Loren at knappfuneralhomes.com.