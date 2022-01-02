SAVOY — Loren Peter Boppart, 87, of Savoy passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Aug. 23, 1934, in Richmond to John Joseph and Clara Catherine (May) Boppart. Loren married Kathleen Majercik on June 23, 1962, in Wonder Lake.
Loren is survived by four children, Barbara (Gary) Pauwels, Christine Kurka, Stephen (Marni) Boppart and Loreene (Dean) Jukovich; six grandchildren, Alexandria, Trent “Angela,” Courtney, Grace, Sophia and Nicholas; four siblings, Eugene (Joanne) Boppart, Marilyn Hall, Phyllis Boppart and Betty Boppart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Mary Ann; a brother, Irvin Boppart; a sister-in-law, Becky Boppart; a brother-in-law, the Rev. Jack Hall; and a son-in-law, Richard Kurka.
Loren enjoyed woodworking, coin collecting, gardening and collecting antiques. He was everyone’s handyman and could fix anything that was broken or improve on anything else that wasn’t. He was an agricultural engineer and inventor and held numerous U.S. patents.
Loren grew up dairy farming in Northern Illinois and was active in 4-H not only as a member but also as a project and club leader. He was honored as a national award-winner in rural electrification.
As a first-generation student, he graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with his bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering and was a certified Professional Engineer.
He was a dedicated father to his family, a kind and helpful friend to all his neighbors and an active church member. He served as a 3rd-degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council 7372 in Gibson City.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Loren’s name to the University of Illinois 4-H Foundation at 4hfoundation.illinois.edu/giving or by mailing a check to 1301 W. Gregory Drive, 203 Mumford Hall, Urbana, IL 61801, with "Loren Boppart Memorial" in the memo line.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Please join Loren’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.