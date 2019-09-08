FARMER CITY — Loren H. Roth, 61, of Farmer City passed away at 1:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his residence.
His graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Following the graveside service, there will be a brief service at 3 p.m. at Woodlawn Country Club, Farmer City, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. A celebration of life will follow the service until 6 p.m. at Woodlawn Country Club, Farmer City.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to: Northern Piatt Fire Protection District; Carle Hospice Program; Farmer City Fair Board Association; Woodlawn Country Club, Farmer City; or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Loren was born Oct. 12, 1957, in Champaign, a son of Herschel L. and Jennie E. McKee Roth. He married Linda Lansinger Holoch on Aug. 19, 1978, in Farmer City,.
Loren is survived by his wife, Linda Roth of Farmer City; four sons, Christopher Roth of Champaign, Scott Holoch of Mansfield, Kevin (Maria) Holoch of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Tracey (Londa) Holoch of Le Roy; seven grandchildren, Dustin, Jacob, Wyatt, Tanner, Cassidy, Isaac and Josie.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents.
Loren graduated in 1975 from Farmer City-Mansfield High School. He was a retired farmer and truck driver for Whiteside Trucking.
Loren was a member of the Mansfield United Methodist Church and the Woodlawn Country Club, Farmer City. He previously served on the Farmer City Fair Board Association. Earlier in his life he loved raising and showing Polled Hereford cattle.
He was a quiet hard-working man who loved his family and pets. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.