RANTOUL — Loren Sparling, 72, of Rantoul passed away at his home on Saturday (July 18, 2020).
He was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Mattoon, a son of Raymond and Mildred (Callahan) Sparling. He married Liane Clark in 1969.
He is survived by two children, Jason (Karen Sparling) Sparling of Charleston and Autumn (Ed Wisehart Jr.) of Homer; his ex-wife, Liane Sparling of Lovington; and a grandchild, Bailey Sparling of Sullivan. Also surviving are two sisters, Lana (Jason) Drake of Charleston and Bonnie Elder of Edwardsburg, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gayla “Renee”; and a brother, Arthur.
Loren graduated from Mattoon High School in 1965. He was a construction lineman and belonged to IBEW Local 51 for over 40 years.
He enjoyed restoring antiques and antique tractors. He loved to travel in his motor home. He was a great cook and enjoyed visiting his friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.