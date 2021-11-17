ST. JOSEPH — Lorena A. Smith, 89, of St. Joseph died at 11:31 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Sept. 10, 1932, in Urbana, to Raymond K. and Dena Stein Wilson, and graduated from Urbana High School in 1951. Lorena married her UHS Class of ’51 sweetheart, Robert E. Smith, on Nov. 8, 1952. Bob died April 25, 2005.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ray, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lorena is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cyndi and Scott Paceley of Champaign, as well as friends Katie Andersen, Clayton Bosch, Tammy Knight, Joetta Morgan, Marjorie Taylor and Sandy Wilson.
She enjoyed growing beautiful flowers, feeding and keeping track of her yearly hummingbird residents, and watching the families of deer that visited her yard. Lorena was especially fond of the many 150-year-old trees that grace the family farm.
According to her wishes, private graveside services were held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, assisted with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Unity Prayer Ministries, 1901 NW Blue Parkway, Unity Village, MO; DSC, 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign; or Carle Hospice, care of Carle Center for Philanthropy, 611 W. Park St., Urbana.