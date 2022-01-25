FISHER — Agnes Lorene Gosser, 97, of Fisher peacefully passed away Saturday (Jan. 22, 2022) at home in Fisher. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their services.
Lorene was born Nov. 17, 1924, in Fonthill, Ky., a daughter of Squire Attis and Ada Pearl (Rexroat) Chrisman. She married Ervil Arlo Gosser on July 3, 1942, in Kentucky. He passed away Feb. 25, 1974.
She is survived by her children, Judy Reynolds of Gibson City, Debbie (Joe) Robbins of Monticello, Kevin (Karen) Gosser of Williamstown, Ky., and Kirk (Patricia) Gosser of Fisher; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ron Gosser, and daughter, Jill (Charlie) Key.
Lorene was a member of River Valley Christian Church and was a longtime cook at Fisher High School. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. She was an amazing gardener and could grow anything. However, her greatest joy was her family, and she treasured every moment spent with them.