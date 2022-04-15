DeLAND — Lorene Jean ‟Lori” Hintz, 92, of DeLand passed away at 2:25 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at home.
A graveside memorial service will be held on April 20 at 11 a.m. at Goose Creek Township Cemetery, DeLand, with Father James Owusu-Yeboah, SMA, officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to the DeLand-Weldon school district. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lori was born on Oct. 15, 1929, in Lehr, N.D., a daughter of Otto and Tillie Nagel Zimmerman. She married Robert K. Hintz on July 21, 1951, in Fargo, N.D. He passed away Oct. 17, 2005.
She is survived by her children, Deborah (David) Stoppkotte of Farmer City, Douglas Hintz of Tucson, Ariz., and Sheila (Lew) Hoffman of Brighton, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Stoppkotte, Beth Stoppkotte and Brandy (Everett) Odle; one great-grandson, Caleb Stoppkotte; and her sister, Bobbie (Bob) Schopp of Rochester, Minn.
Lori was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City.