URBANA — Funeral services for the late Lorene Sallee Clark, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, with the Rev. Ronald Baker officiating. She will await the resurrection in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitatioon will be at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Thurday, Oct. 12, and an hour prior to services.
Mrs. Clark transitioned peacefully at the home of daughter surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Professional services and care provided by Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign.