URBANA — Loretta Dessen, 88, passed away peacefully at her home, Farmlake in Urbana, on Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019).
Loretta was born in Chicago on May 26, 1931, to Philip and Lila (Ziven) Katz. She grew up on the North Side of Chicago in Rogers Park and graduated from Senn High School in 1949, after which she attended the University of New Mexico and the University of Illinois. In 1951, she married Edward Dessen whom she met at summer camp in Wisconsin where they both worked as camp counselors. Edward preceded her in death in 2005.
Loretta and Edward Dessen were known as the founders of Illini Studio photography which remains in business to this day. In the mid-1960s, Loretta established Farmlake Day Camp at the suggestion of her husband Edward which ran until 1980. Loretta taught many local children how to swim, ride horses and sing camp songs. She was known for her amazing repertoire of camp songs and her grilled cheese and tomato soup lunches. Many alumni of Farmlake Day Camp continue to cherish their memories of their time at Farmlake. Upon retiring from Illini Studio, Loretta along with Edward began welcoming University of Illinois students to Farmlake for barn dances, where Loretta fondly became known as the Chex Mix Lady for distributing her delicious treats. The barn dances will continue in Loretta’s memory.
Loretta is lovingly remembered by her surviving children, David (Deborah) Dessen, Jonathon (Patricia) Dessen and Ruth Ami Dessen; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Adrian (Skookie) and Sandy Bernsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shriners Hospital of your choice, Sinai Temple Religious School or National Audubon Society.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Sinai Temple, 3104 W. Windsor Road, Champaign, with internment at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Morgan Memorial Home (www.morganmemorialhome.com) handled the arrangements.