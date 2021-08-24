DANVILLE — Loretta “Jean” Thompson, 83, of Danville passed away at 4:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 22, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jean was born in Beardstown on May 2, 1938, the daughter of Wayne and Emma (Painter) Wherley. She married Charles “Chuck” Thompson on Aug. 31, 1956, in Astoria. They shared 25 years of marriage before Chuck’s passing in 1982. They had one son, Charles “Chuck” (Steve) Steven Thompson. She later had a special companion for many years, Paul Wieburg, before he passed away on June 8, 2014.
Jean was a graduate of Astoria High School in Astoria, where she was co-valedictorian of her graduating class. She then attended Danville Junior College, where, again, she graduated valedictorian of her class. After completing her associate degree, she went on to obtain her bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from the University of Illinois, where she achieved the Bronze Tablet, the highest recognition for academic excellence by the University of Illinois.
She began her teaching career at Muncie Grade School as both a kindergarten teacher and physical education teacher before becoming a kindergarten and then second-grade teacher at Oakwood Grade School.
Jean loved to reminisce about the many Oakwood High School trips she chaperoned.
She retired in 2005, only due to the fact that she had a stroke. She always said she would have taught many more years if she would have physically been able to.
Jean enjoyed rooting for the University of Illinois basketball and football teams and proudly displayed a UI wreath on her door during football and basketball seasons. She also collected University of Illinois Santa Claus special-edition figurines and kept them on display year-round.
Jean loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals and discuss the games with other Cardinals fans.
Jean was a “people person” and loved talking to others. She moved to Liberty Estates of Danville five years ago, where she truly loved living. She enjoyed attending church services, exercise classes and special events. She made sure she was always the first person to arrive early, no matter where she was going. She also had previously enjoyed going to the American Legion for dinner with friends and Dale’s Place for breakfast.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two sisters-in-law, Lelah Thompson and Judy Vaughn.
Jean is survived by one son, Charles “Chuck” (Amy) Thompson of Covington, Ind.; one granddaughter, Taira (Bryan) Martin of Suffolk, Va.; one grandson, Cole Thompson of Pueblo, Colo.; and two stepgrandsons, Clayton Wright of Danville and Colton Wright of St. Petersburg, Fla. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Broen and Brynn, whom she adored.
Also surviving are two brothers-in-law, Marshall Thompson of Champaign and Gene Vaughn of Washington, Ill.; as well as several nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends. She loved all of her family dearly.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Per her wishes, Jean will be cremated and laid to rest in Astoria Cemetery, Astoria, alongside her husband, Chuck, at a later date.
Memorials may be made in memory of Jean to the DACC Foundation for the Charles L. Thompson Memorial Scholarship. Please join Loretta’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.