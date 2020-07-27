CHAMPAIGN — Loretta M. LaFave, 87, of Champaign passed away peacefully at home on Thursday (July 23, 2020).
She was born April 26, 1933, in Janesville, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Catherine (Parlin) Keating. She married Wayne LaFave on June 22, 1957, at St. Mary’s Church, Janesville, Wis.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 63 years; son, James LaFave, and his wife, Hyun-Sook Kang, of Champaign; and daughter, Theresa Foley, and her husband, Ron Foley, of Bloomington. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Jacob, Marissa and Erin Foley of Bloomington and Jameson Kang LaFave of Champaign.
Other survivors include her brother, Alan Keating of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; nieces, Luanne Oberst of Indianapolis, Ann Kocian of Oconomowoc, Wis., Barbara Keating of Germantown, Md., and Colleen Rzentkowski of New Berlin, Wis.; and nephew, Greg Keating of Fort Atkinson, Wis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Keating Jr. and Roger Keating.
Loretta attended St. Mary’s Catholic School through the ninth grade, and then graduated from Janesville High School in 1951. Following her 1954 graduation from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Janesville, Wis., she was employed as a registered nurse in hospitals and clinics in Milwaukee and Madison, as well as at Carle Clinic in Urbana.
As a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Church, Loretta served as a eucharistic minister to the homebound for over 20 years. She was also active at the Catholic Worker House for many years. During her children’s years at Yankee Ridge School, she was a regular volunteer in the school’s library and after-school programs, among others. She was also active in various community organizations during her many years in Champaign-Urbana.
Loretta and her husband enjoyed spending the winter months for over 25 years at their condo on Sanibel Island, Fla., especially during the annual visits by their children and grandchildren.
She greatly enjoyed having her four grandchildren nearby, and attended many of their activities — sporting events, music recitals and the like — over the years. She was very proud of them and loved them very much.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana; the Rev. Father Anthony Co will officiate. Visitation will be during the hour preceding the funeral Mass. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Renner-Wikoff Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.