CHAMPAIGN — Loretta Louise Miller, 79, of Champaign, formerly of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Gifford.
Loretta was born in Ayers Township on Sept. 6, 1942, the daughter of Ivan and Treva (Williams) Lookingbill.
She is survived by her siblings, Kenny (Alice) Lookingbill of Ogden and Robert (Joyce) Lookingbill of Lakeland, Fla.; children, Deanne Johnson of Champaign, Greg (Susan) McCullough of Normal and Andrea (Kirk) Thorne of Cheboygan, Mich.; grandchildren, Marcia (Corey) Mathis of White Health, David Johnson of Champaign, Michael (Tara) McCullough of Bloomington, Sarah (Patrick) Long of Normal, Eric (Lexi) McCullough of Wentzville, Mo., Ryann Dopp of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Jordan (Jack McCall) Dopp of Locust Grove, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Katelynn Mathis, Gavin Mathis, Makenzie McCullough and Hayden McCullough; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Loretta was an avid softball player. She played for over 30 years and received awards from the American Softball Association for “Outstanding Pitcher.” She was the founder of H&M Encore Travel, Champaign, and enjoyed traveling around the world; she was also a member of New Life Church in Venice, Fla. After she retired as VP of mortgage lending with Chase, she retired to Venice, Fla. She was passionate about the communities where she lived, volunteering at church, teaching adults with illiteracy to read and do basic financial tasks, mentoring young women and volunteered her time coaching girls' softball. Loretta loved spending time with her family and friends and playing bingo and will be remembered for her strength, guidance, faith, confidence and deep love for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorene Robeson; brother, Leonard Lookingbill; and devoted and loving husband, Fred Miller.
A celebration of life and graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials can be sent to Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford; New Life Church, Venice, Fla.; or the American Cancer Society. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, with her cremation.