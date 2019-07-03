CLINTON — Loretta (Walters) Temples, 76, of Oakland, formerly of Weldon, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Friday (June 28, 2019) at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon.
A time to celebrate Loretta’s life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with the Rev. C. Don Ferrill officiating. Burial will follow in Weldon Cemetery, Weldon. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Association.
Loretta was born Aug. 10, 1942, in Clinton, the daughter of Oliver and Ulavon (Swigart) Walters. She married Robert W. Temples in 1963.
Survivors include her children, Todd Allen (Laura) Temples of Hindsboro and Michael (Cary Crawford) Temples of Oakland; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Temples of Lerna and Tessa Lynn Temples of Mattoon; one great-granddaughter, Aleeta Gabrielle Rose Temples; and siblings, Linda Gruen of Pontiac and Lucy (Larry) Troutman of Bonita Springs, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry Walters.
Loretta was a member of the Eastern Star for 46 years. She loved pottery and painting pottery and butterflies.