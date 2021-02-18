CARROLLTON, Texas — Loretta Meyer Williamson, 82, wife of David Williamson, formerly of Danville, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021, at Autumn Leaves Memory Care, Carrollton, Texas.
Loretta was born Feb. 26, 1938, the eighth of nine children of Walter and Loretta Meyer, in Danville.
Loretta and Dave married on Feb. 2, 1958, having met while working at Eisner Food Stores in Danville. During their marriage, Loretta worked at Parkland College, J.C. Penney, Kohls and Solo Cup Company in Illinois and at an elementary school in Jacksonville, Fla., when they resided there. The Williamsons were active in the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church, and when able, Loretta enjoyed singing in the choir.
Along with Dave, Loretta is survived by her only son, David Scott Williamson and wife Rhonda of Carrollton; sister, Esther (Marvin) Blanton of Champaign; grandchildren, Sarah (Joshua) DeBoer, Rachel (James) Dietrich and Ryan Williamson; six great-grandsons; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and five sisters.
A memorial service with burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum, 3901 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Caithamer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign, IL 61821; (217) 359-1123 or stjohnls.com. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, assisted with the arrangements. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.