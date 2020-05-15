TUSCOLA — Lori (Frick) Broady, 39, of Tuscola passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) at her childhood home.
She was born to Tim and Susan (Fitzgerald) Frick on Nov. 24, 1980. She graduated from Heritage High School in 1998. She worked at Next Generation Schools for 10 years before continuing her education at Eastern Illinois University, where she earned a bachelor’s in elementary education in 2016.
On June 12, 2004, Lori married Matthew Broady of Villa Grove. They have three beautiful children, Boston (15), Hudson (9) and Winter (7). They currently reside in Tuscola, where Lori was able to pursue her passion for teaching and changing children’s lives.
Lori loved spending time with her kids at their many sporting events. She was a great athletic supporter. She was a member of the Tuscola Biddy Board and loved helping the community.
She loved all things Disney stemming from her first trip to Disney World with her family in 1982. The love carried on as she got to watch each of her children enjoy the magic themselves.
Lori’s dreams were realized when she became a teacher at North Ward Elementary School in Tuscola. She impacted many lives in the four years she taught. Lori gained lifelong friends and got to be a part of the most supportive community she had ever been a part of.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Matthew of Tuscola; her children, Boston, Hudson and Winter; her parents, Tim and Susan Frick of Longview; her grandparents, Kenneth and Joy Frick of Sidney; her sister, Amy (Timothy) Tighe of Lovington; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
She was met in heaven by her maternal grandparents, Jim and Priscilla Fitzgerald. A graveside funeral for Lori was held on May 13, 2020, in the Fairfield Cemetery in Newman.
The family would like to thank the Tuscola community for their unwavering support of Lori over the last four years and the angels of the Oncology Department at Carle Hospital and Carle Clinic. A memorial fund has been set up at the Villa Grove State Bank for her children's education.