NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Lori L. (Miller) Wirts, 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
She was born Sept. 12, 1958, to David and Ella (Miles) Miller, in Danville. Lori graduated from Middleton High School in 1976 and attended Milwaukee Area Technical College. She was a successful entrepreneur, an avid traveler and a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
As an active member of the community, Lori was a member of Grace Church, the Red Hat Society, Daughters of the American Revolution and currently served on the village board in New Glarus, Wis. She had previously served as the president and district director of the Barneveld Jaycees and was a member of the Swiss Belles.
She was a gifted singer, had a beautiful and fun fashion sense and was always quick with a “dad” joke or funny gift. Lori was known for her beautiful smile, warm hugs, giving spirit and devotion to her friends and family. She was a warrior in Christ, leading many to salvation over the years, including her former husband, Jim Wirts, who preceded her in death.
Many loved her and will miss her bright spark in their lives.
Lori is survived by her father, David Miller; four siblings, Rayne (Fred) Oxberger, Kerry (Sandy) Miller, Jocelyn (Yuri) Hohman and Andrea (Pete) Langrish; 25 nieces and nephews; 43 great-nieces and -nephews; one great-great-nephew; and many close friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella; her maternal and paternal grandparents; an infant nephew, Chance Wisecup; a nephew, Kord Miller; two uncles, Richard Kinney and Russ Johnson; and three aunts, Deanna Johnson, Sheryl Kinney and Cathie Miller.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Grace Church, 416 Second St., New Glarus, Wis. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the church. Pastor Kent Duval will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Oakwood. A celebration of life will be held Feb. 19 at the Danville Assembly, 428 N. Walnut St., Danville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Care Net of Monroe or the New Glarus Schools Music Department. Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
Condolences may be offered at bealfuneralhomes.com.