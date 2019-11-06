DELAND — Lorin Karl Borton Jr., 89, of DeLand passed away at 10:01 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
A time to celebrate Karl’s life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the DeLand American Legion, DeLand. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, assisted the family with cremation rites.
Memorials may be directed to the DeLand Christian Church.
Karl was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Champaign, the son of Lorin Karl and Grace (Hutchinson) Borton Sr. He married Loveta Ann Jasper on June 3, 1950, in Winchester, Ill. She passed away on March 31, 2016. He later married Joan (Sypult) Manning on March 17, 2017, in DeLand.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Borton of DeLand; children, Karla LeVeque (Greg Stoklos) of Tucson, Ariz., Shelly (Jack) Weakly of Bloomington, Robin (John) Borton-Scott of Champaign and Thomas (Kelly) Borton of Gibson City; six grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel) Weakly of Bloomington, Ind., Chelsea (Branden) McEachern of Bloomington, Haylee Weakly of Chicago, Ashley (Scott) Zachry of Katy, Texas, Austin (Jasmyne) Borton of Milwaukee and Blythe Borton of Scottsdale, Ariz.; four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Hannah and Gwyneth Weakly of Bloomington, Ind., and Jeffery Zachry of Katy, Texas; stepchildren, Kris (Kevin) Fink of DeLand and Kara Manning of Bloomington; step-grandchildren, Kacie (Chase) Woods of DeLand, Jesse (Rachel) Fink of Mansfield and Bailey Fink of DeLand; and step-great-grandchildren, Makenna and Memphis Woods of DeLand and Weston and Brody Fink of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Barbara Trenaman.
Karl was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 812 A.F. & A.M., DeLand, and the Shriners as well as a trustee of the E.F. Wildermuth Foundation. He retired from farming in 2018. Karl was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and loved his special pet German shepherd, Trina, and loved riding his horse, Stormy.