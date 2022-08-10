RANTOUL — Lorine Schluter, 98, of Rantoul passed away on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Accolade Health Care, Paxton.
She was born Oct. 19, 1923, in Champaign County, a daughter of Uffie and Annie (Busboom) Bergman. She married Russell Rasor on Jan. 31, 1948 in Bloomington. He died March 20, 1968. She then married Henry Schluter on April 12, 1972. He preceded her on April 29, 2004.
Survivors include three sons, Daniel Rasor of Dillsburg, Verl Rasor of Gifford and Kevin (Juri) Rasor of Rantoul; a daughter, Cheryl (Lyndon) Getty of Rantoul; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister; a brother; and a grandson, Shane.
She was a member and past Sunday School teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford; member of the Country Health Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary; and she volunteered at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System.
Mrs. Schluter farmed alongside her husband north of Dillsburg.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Scott Guhl will officiate. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be mate to Country Health Auxiliary or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.