OAKWOOD — Loring B. “Larry” Sands, 87, of Oakwood went to sleep and awoke in the arms of Jesus on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in his home.
Larry was born Aug. 3, 1934, in North Carolina. He was later adopted by his beloved parents, Benjamin F. Sands Sr. and Sally Burns Sands of North Reading, Mass. He married Sara A. “Sally” Strain on July 30, 1955; she preceded him in death.
Survivors include a son, John B. (Kelly) Sands of Danville; a daughter, Lori A. (Tracy) Enos of Danville; four grandchildren, Kyle Sands of Peoria, Jenna (Joshua) Johnson of Bloomington, Amy (Phil) Lacy of Oakwood and Nick Bott (Lindsey Stewart) of Covington, Ind.; and four great-grandchildren, Eli Sands, Elizabeth and Catherine Lacy, and Thorin Bott.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved brother, Benjamin F. Sands Jr.; a son, Stephen A. Sands; and a granddaughter, Kyra Sands.
After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. While there, he met the love of his life, Sally, at a USO dance on base, and after his discharge, they were married.
Larry had a long career as a newspaper printer, typesetter and composer at Interstate Printers and Publishers, the Champaign-Urbana Courier, the Commercial-News in Danville, and finally and for the bulk of his career at The News-Gazette in Champaign.
Larry was a member for many years of Vermilion Heights Christian Church, where he served in several areas. Most recently, he attended Life Church.
Larry loved life, loved his family and enjoyed playing all kinds of games and other activities with his children and grandchildren. He had a reputation for being the “oldest biggest kid” in the family and thoroughly enjoyed making games go his way, which also carried into the games he played with his adult children and some friends.
Larry thoroughly enjoyed recalling his childhood to family members, particularly involving his brother, Ben, whom he looked up to and loved dearly. Even late in life, his recall was remarkable and always filled with joy. His quick wit, generous spirit and loving care for all will indeed be missed.
