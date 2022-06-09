CHAMPAIGN — On Monday (June 6, 2022), Lorna Jean Morgan, 89, of Champaign went home to be with her loving God.
The loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend will be greatly missed by her family and in her community.
She was born Dec. 2, 1932, to Ida May Mays and George Walter Mays, in Decatur. Lorna went on to spend the entirety of her life in Illinois. She married the love of her life, Gene Morgan, on June 11, 1950, and together created a wonderful life over the next 72 years.
A woman of many talents, Lorna is an award winning cross-stitcher, with works based on The Last Supper” and Little Drummer Boy. Lorna was a blessing to her community by serving as a member of Presbyterian Women. She was a longtime member of the UI Quarterback Club and a retiree of the Illinois State Water Survey. Lorna based her life around the people she served. Of her many passions, the St. Louis Cardinals were held close to Lorna’s heart.
Lorna was preceded in death by her father, George; mother, Ida; brother, G.W.; and sister, Judy.
She is survived by her husband, Gene; three sons, William (Carolyn), David (Alyce) and Bradley (Julie); as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., Champaign. A reception will follow in the church’s Westminster Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.