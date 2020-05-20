CHAMPAIGN — Lorraine "Rene" M. Bell, 91, of St. Joseph, formerly of Danville, passed from this life to eternity at 11:47 p.m. Friday (May 15, 2020) at Bickford Cottage, Champaign.
In keeping with Rene’s wishes, cremation rites will be in order and there will be no services. Burial will be in the VA National Cemetery, Danville. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. William St., Danville, is assisting the family.
Rene was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Sidney, to the late Jacob Arthur and Catherine Blevins Walker. They preceded her in death. She married Robert C. Bell on Jan. 21, 1950. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2005.
Rene was the youngest of nine children and preceded in death by brothers, Harley (Irene), Willard, Clarence and John (Miriam); and sisters, Opal (Paul) Embree, Pauline (Nathan) Walker and Matilda (Merle) Hart.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Shirley of St. Joseph, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rene enjoyed being a homemaker, doing crafts, collecting Depression glass and being with family.
Rene attended Second Church of Christ, Danville.
Because of Rene’s faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, and her desire to honor our veterans, the family suggests memorials be made to Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Vorhees St., Danville, IL 61834, or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.