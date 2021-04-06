RANTOUL — Lorraine (Potteiger) Wirges, 97, of Rantoul passed away Saturday afternoon (April 3, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A private Mass will be held, and her ashes will be buried alongside her parents in Fullerton, Neb. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Lorraine was born June 17, 1923, in Columbus, Neb., to Luther and Maggie (Thompson) Potteiger. She grew up on a farm-ranch in the hill country. She graduated from Fullerton High School in May 1940. She married Leonard Wirges at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Fullerton, on Nov. 6, 1947.
During the Korean War, while her husband was assigned at Fort Carson, Colo., Lorraine was employed by the U.S. Army. The family moved to Rantoul in October 1959, where both Lorraine and Leonard were employed and retired from the UASF at Chanute Air Force Base.
Surviving are her husband, Leonard of Rantoul; daughter, Victoria Jeakins of Rantoul; son, David (Orquidea) of Houston; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul.
Lorraine was always active in the community, the Rantoul Garden Club at local and state levels, the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, life member of the VFW Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary, but most dedicated at St. Malachy Catholic Church, serving many years as the greeter at funerals and as lector. She also was on the Tree Committee, Rantoul. She was an outdoor person, a beekeeper, gardener, and she loved animals and horseback riding. And don’t forget the bridge players!
Memorials may be made to St. Malachy Church or the donor’s choice.