CHAMPAIGN — Lorraine May Worthington, 88, of Champaign and Glen Arbor, Mich., passed away in Adrian, Mich., on July 16, 2021, surrounded by family, love and the Four Tenors.
Lorraine was born in Chicago on June 30, 1933, the daughter of George and Florence Jennings. She attended Thornton Township High School in Harvey, where she was a stellar student. Graduating at the top of her class, Lorraine won the Illinois High School History Award, presented to her by then Governor Adlai Stevenson II. She went on to study biology at Cornell College in Iowa but had to set her studies aside to join the working world. Employed by Illinois Bell, Lorraine would take the train to downtown Chicago, then walk the rest of the way to her office, striding confidently in her pencil skirts and high-heel shoes.
In 1958, she met Robert Worthington at the Bryn Mawr Community Church in Chicago. She had originally intended to introduce him to her best friend, but after one dance, quickly and obviously changed her mind. He was her soulmate. Lorraine and Bob married in 1959 and moved first to Park Forest. In 1971, Lorraine and her family settled in Champaign. There she devoted herself to the care of her three children, Richard, Virginia and Andrew. She was a longtime parishioner of Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign, volunteering for many years in the church’s Altar Guild.
At the age of 40, after seeing her youngest off to school, Lorraine returned to the books herself. Picking her education up where she had left off, she pursued an associate degree at Parkland Community College, where she was a straight-A student, graduating with honors. Following a Jennings sisters tradition, she became a nurse and worked at Burnham City Hospital first as a floor nurse, then as admissions coordinator.
Lorraine, Laurie to her husband. Bob, could do it all. Raise children. Work 40 hours a week at a demanding job. Do the grocery shopping and cooking. Hang wallpaper. Climb on the roof and clean the gutters. Paint the ceilings, both in Champaign and at the family cottage on Glen Lake. Electrical outlet not working? She’d fix that. Whatever needed to be done, Lorraine was up to the task.
Lorraine was proceeded in death by her parents; two brothers, George and Robert; eldest sister, Florence; infant grandchildren, Sam and Emilie; and dog Kira.
She is survived by her children, Richard Worthington (Cynthia) of Jasper, Mich., Virginia Worthington (Richard van Emmerik) of Shutesbury, Mass., and Andrew Worthington (Jennifer) of Indianapolis; and seven grandchildren, Gerrit (Abby), Oliver (Marielle), Molly (Garrett), Emma (Hessel), Jorden (Sofia), Eleanor and Henry. Her sister, Mary Ann Carlson of Prescott, Ariz., also survives. As does her beloved cat, Lizzie.
We believe as her vision of this world dimmed, she found herself on an unfamiliar dance floor, a Manhattan in her hand, a Siberian husky at her feet. Music begins to swell. Then, from across the crowded room, a dapper silver-haired gentleman approaches. He reaches for her hand and, with a twinkle in his eye, asks, “Laurie, would you care to dance?"
A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Empire, Mich.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Please share condolences with Lorraine’s family at martinson.info. Arrangements are with Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leelanau.