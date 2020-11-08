CHAMPAIGN — Lorrenda Christine Hopkins, 62, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1958, in Canton, to Robert and Patricia (Norris) Wright. Lorrenda married Charles Bruce Hopkins on Sept. 18, 1982, at Allerton Park in Monticello.
Lorrenda is survived by her husband; brother, Leslie (Maryann) Wright; half sister, Brenda (Eldon) Wright; half brother, Eldon (Rhonda) Wright; stepmother, Cheryl Wright; cousins, Patty and Sandy Boone; and cats, Mommacita, Midnight Beauty, Rachel, Peppermint Patty, Olive and Antonio Castellano.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Lorrenda loved cooking and baking, and she had a library of cookbooks. She enjoyed sewing, plastic canvas and latch hook. She loved animals and spending time outside in nature. Lorrenda was loved by many; her quiet demeanor and love of family and friends were her trademarks.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Monsignor Stanley L. Deptula will officiate. Graveside committal will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Memorial donations may be made in Lorrenda’s name to Catsnap. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.