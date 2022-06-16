CHAMPAIGN — Lou J. Shepherd, 91, a talented educator, contributor to worthy causes and loving friend to many, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Burien, Wash.
Her life’s trajectory, spanning the Great Depression into the new millennium, propelled her from her birthplace in rural northeast Texas across the Midwest. Her last 24 years were spent in Champaign.
Lou is survived by her daughters, Cindy Shepherd of Urbana and Elizabeth Shepherd of Vashon, Wash.; sons-in-law, Tim Hartin and Tom Hughes; grandchildren, Christian Reed (Lisa Reed), Rachel Reed (Andrew Klein), Caleb Reed, Ellie Hughes and Isaac Hughes; and great-grandchildren, Shepherd Reed and Wesley Reed. She was the honorary grandmama to Sean Hartin and her great-niece, Eryn Dollins.
A celebration of Lou’s life will take place June 18 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Champaign.