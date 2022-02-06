CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. — Lou Proano, an entrepreneur in specialty retailing, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at a hospital in Castro Valley, Calif., of complications from cancer. He was 80.
He was born in Chicago but raised in El Paso, Texas, where he graduated from Austin High School. He attended the University of Illinois, graduating in 1966.
His business career was marked by perseverance and resilience as he gained and lost fortunes more than once.
Lou had been living in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China in recent years, traveling to the United States for medical treatment periodically. The COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions in China left him unable to return home, and he had stayed with friends in this country since 2020 while undergoing more aggressive treatment.
Lou is survived by his sister, Carmeli Proano, D.C., of Emmitsburg, Md.; his brother, Lawrence Proano, M.D., of Portsmouth, R.I.; and his half brother, Frederick Welk of Easton, Conn.
Funeral arrangements are private. Lou's ashes will be interred in China per his wishes.
An online memorial is planned for friends and relatives at a future date.