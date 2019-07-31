QUINCY — LouAnn Duryea, 69, of Quincy died Thursday (July 25, 2019) at home surrounded by family.
She was born March 11, 1950, in Champaign, the daughter of William Vincent and Reba Faye (McWethy) Bates.
LouAnn was a graduate of the College of Business at the University of Illinois in 1973. She had worked in market research for Harris Corp prior to retiring.
She was an avid reader, a lifelong painter and loved to travel the world. LouAnn always put her family first, teaching hard work, strength and discipline.
LouAnn is survived by her husband, John S. Duryea of Quincy, and their children, William J. (Corinne) Duryea of Quincy and Kathryn D. (Jared W.) Ogden of St. Louis; a granddaughter, Leni Duryea; a brother, William K. (Autumn) Bates of Seymour; two nephews and a niece, Jared V. Bates, Lauren T. (Cale) Hopper and Kalen C. (Nicci) Bates; and two great-nieces and a great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents.
Memorial services for LouAnn will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Champaign.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are with Duker & Haugh Funeral Home, dukerandhaugh.com.