GIFFORD — LouAnn Barton Kerkering, 91, peacefully passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at 1:37 p.m. at Gifford Country Health, surrounded by family.
LouAnn was born July 16, 1928, daughter of Edward and Laura Barton, in Quincy. She married Thomas Evan Kerkering on June 8, 1948. Tom preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2011.
LouAnn was mother to five children, Mark (Glenda) Kerkering of Rockford, Stacie Hosford (Robert, dec) of Champaign, Timothy (Alice) Kerkering of Huppo, Texas, Kent Kerkering of Savoy and Mary (Ron) Randall of Urbana. She had 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and only sister.
LouAnn was a housewife, mother and grandmother first and foremost. She worked at Robeson's Department Store in Champaign for over 30 years, which gave her more stories to tell than anyone could ever count. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 71 Auxiliary. She loved to travel and loved getting ready for her trips as much as taking them, then telling her friends (old and new) stories of her travels.
LouAnn was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Urbana, since moving to the area with her husband in 1949.
There will be a memorial Mass on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Thomasboro.
Memorials may be sent to Gifford Country Health, 2304 County Road 3000 North, Gifford, IL 61847. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.