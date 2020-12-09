CHAMPAIGN — Louann B. Mattix, 74, of Champaign passed away at 8:45 a.m. Monday (Dec. 7, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
In accordance with Louann’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Burial will be in Sidener Cemetery, St. Elmo. A memorial service in Louann’s honor will be held at Philo Road Church of Christ at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Philo Road Church of Christ, 2601 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Online condolences may be expressed at pagelfuneralhome.com.
Louann was born on Jan. 21, 1946, in St. Elmo, the daughter of Presley and Bernice (Schwarm) Mattix. She attended Eastern Illinois University, Sparks College and the University of Illinois. She was employed in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Illinois for over 30 years. She retired in 2002.
For those who knew her, Louann was an inspiration every day. Although her disabilities took much from her, she never let it defeat her. Louann was an ambassador for Christ. She was a member of Philo Road Church of Christ in Urbana. She loved her church family; they were always available when she needed assistance. She felt blessed, as she owes all of her wonderful life to God. Her faith was very important to her, as he provided for her every step of her life.
She is survived by her niece, Paula J. Mattix-Wand (husband Gerry) of Bethalto; two nephews, Phillip L. Mattix of St. Elmo and Patrick L. Mattix (wife Jeri) of Haubstadt, Ind.; three great-nephews; one great-niece; one cousin, Gene Schwarm of Farina; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Mattix of St. Elmo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley and Bernice Mattix; brother, Edwin Mattix; all of her aunts and uncles; and two cousins.