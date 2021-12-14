NEWMAN — Louis G. Badger Jr., 80, of Newman passed away at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Newman Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Newman.
Louis was born March 19, 1941, in Atwood to Louis “Bud” George Badger Sr. and Lola Mary (Conner) Badger. He married Dorothy (Coslet) Badger on Dec. 19, 1976, in Hugo; she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Susan Pittsley, Tom Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, and Valerie Griffin; two sisters, Darlene Minnick, and Judy Badger; one brother, Tom Badger; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lola Badger; one son, Dennis Badger; his father- and mother-in-law, Dale and Gertrude Coslet; and his stepmother-in-law, Mary Coslet.
Louis graduated from Atwood High School in 1959. He was a member of the Tuscola Ambucs and a 48-year member of the Moose. He retired from SuperValu.
According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no services.
Donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.