DANVILLE — Louis Hahne, 91, of Danville passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at Colonial Manor, Danville.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1930, the son of Leslie and Lillian (Kennedy) Hahne, in Danville. He married Catherine (Carlon) on June 1, 1974, in Danville. She survives.
Also Surviving Louis includes a son, Patrick Hahne, and five nieces and nephews.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leslie Charles Hahne Jr.
Louis worked at Hahne & Co. until he retired after working more than 40 years. He was a member of the Iliana Antique Auto Club, Knights of Columbus, Danville Lions Club and Kiwanis. He was an antique-car collector and loved attending antique auto shows. Louis also enjoyed playing pool, watching TV and was a dog lover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville, with Father Bo Schmitt officiating. He will be privately entombed in Resurrection Cemetery following the service. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made in Louis’ name to St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Please join Louis' family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.