TILTON — Colonel Louis J. Hablas Jr. USAF (ret), 83, of Tilton went home to be with the Lord at 4:45 a.m. Saturday (July 3, 2021).
Louis Hablas was born in Fargo, N.D., on May 20, 1938, to Louis and Anne (Shinners) Hablas. He married the former Catherine “Kate” Johnston on June 29, 1997. She survives.
Survivors also include his children, Louis J. (Beth) Hablas III of Alpharetta, Ga., Christopher (Jennifer) Hablas of St. Johns, Fla., Jenni (Jason) Booth of Woodbridge, Va., and April (Bill) Pattengale of Danville; and grandchildren, Madison and Patrick Hablas, Samantha, Joseph, Thomas and Matthew Hablas, Jacob, Maisey and Charlotte Booth and Katie and Lillie Brown. His sisters include Mary Vik, Annie Marcione, Helen Frances Venditto and Ruth Hablas.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; wives, Mary Roberts and Marjorie Sanders; sisters, Catherine Bernard and Sister Anne Hablas; brother, John Hablas; an infant son, John Hablas; a grandson, Alex Hablas; and a son-in-law, Matthew Brown.
Louis graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, Calif. He went on to St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minn., and the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., where he graduated as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. He also earned a master’s degree in political science from Auburn University, Auburn, Ala.
During his 22-year career in the Air Force, Louis served in Vietnam, and between 1966 and 1971, he flew 164 combat missions. After returning home, Louis commanded the 4017th Combat Crew Training Squadron, which was the largest such unit in the Strategic Air Command. Later in his career, he served in positions at the Pentagon, the Department of State and the National War College in Washington, D.C. Louis was a command pilot and was awarded several commendations, including the Bronze Star and Distinguished Flying Cross.
In his spare time, Louis enjoyed reading his Bible, playing golf and following Notre Dame sports and Indiana University basketball. He was a member of Grape Creek Baptist Church, Disabled American Veterans and Gideons International. He loved God, his family and his country.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Grape Creek Baptist Church, 13658 Grape Creek Road, Danville, IL 61834, with the Rev. Charles Strebin officiating. Burial will follow in Danville National Cemetery with full military honors. Family will be receiving friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the church.
Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service arrangements. Memorials in Louis’ memory may be given to Grape Creek Baptist Church. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.