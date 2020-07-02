RANTOUL — Louis Nicholas "Lou" Rheeling Jr., 83, of Rantoul, formerly of Paxton, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Saturday (June 27, 2020) at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Pells Park, Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Louis was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Metropolis, the son of Louis N. Rheeling Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Kennedy Rheeling. He married Lois M. Pontius on May 16, 1963, at Faith Methodist Church, Champaign. She preceded him in death Feb. 17, 2008.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Rheeling of Nashville, Tenn.; daughter, Jennifer Rheeling of Bowie, Md.; son, David Y. (Trece) Rheeling of Cary; grandson, David W. (Shaila) Rheeling; granddaughter, Chandler Jarboe; special granddaughter, Jani’ Nelson of Bowie, Md.; two great-grandsons, David and Callum Rheeling; and a great-granddaughter on the way, Emryn Dawn Rheeling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; and two sisters, Patsy Harris and Sandy Rheeling.
Lou spent his childhood in Metropolis and graduated from Metropolis Community High School. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in education from Southern Illinois University. Lou taught in Illinois for 35 years: three years in southern Illinois and 32 years at J.W. Eater Junior High School, Rantoul.
After their marriage, Lois and Lou lived in Dewey and Rantoul. In 1978, they moved to Paxton and back to Rantoul in 1991. He was a member of the Paxton United Methodist Church, IRTA, IEA and the NEA.
Lou enjoyed watching television and keeping an eye on the neighborhood. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandson, and great-grandchildren.
Memorials gifts should be made to the Paxton United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.