MESA, Ariz. — Louis "Peewee" Pelmore began life on Oct. 1, 1953, in Champaign, born to the union of Sylvester Pelmore Sr. and Anniebell Williams Pelmore. His life was succumbered by death on Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at his home in Mesa, Ariz.
The Army veteran leaves to mourn his departure, but to cherish and embrace fond memories, one daughter, Nacia D. Pelmore in California; six brothers, James, J.R., Bobby, Steve, Paul and Joseph "Joey" Pelmore; four sisters, Joeannier (Annett) Thomas Smith, Anna (Jeannie) Pelmore McCoy, Earnestine Brown and Valerie Perkins Reynolds; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; his parents; one sister, Carrie Pelmore McElrath; one brother, Thomas "Tommy" Pelmore; and one son, Christopher "Bushwick" Atkins.
Forever in our memories, forever in our hearts.