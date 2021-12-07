RANTOUL — Edna Louise Busboom, 66, of Rantoul passed away following a battle with cancer on Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at home.
A funeral service will be at 10 Friday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 Thursday evening, also at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Ms. Busboom was born to Vertis and Edna (Roy) York in 1954. She graduated from Rantoul High School in 1972 and went on to Parkland to receive a degree in accounting.
She is survived by her partner, Kenneth Heimburger; two sons, Denny (Carla) Kerr-Busboom of Thomasboro and JT (Desirae) Busboom of Bridgeman, Mich.; six grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Comunale of Rantoul.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Busboom was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She retired from the Prairieview-Ogden school district, where she spent many years as a lunch lady, bus driver and secretary.
She loved traveling with Kenny, spending time with family and visiting with her many friends.
Memorials may be made to Maplewood Cemetery.