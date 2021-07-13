CHAMPAIGN — Louise Butler, 96, of Champaign transitioned from this life at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
Louise was born Sept. 26, 1924, in Lafyette, Ky., to David Franklin and Clara Collins Gee. Louise was a graduate of Central High School. She married the love of her life and devoted spouse, Earnest Butler, on Nov. 9, 1951, in Champaign. He survives.
Louise was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a great homemaker. Louise enjoyed traveling and cooking. She was known for her amazing cakes and pies. Louise was a founding and charter member of Northside Church of Christ and the eldest member.
Louise Butler leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Earnest Butler; children, Lois Shaver, Arnold Tyrone Gee, Ernestine Butler, David (Minnie) Adrain Butler and Emanuel (Wendy) Butler; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Thursday, July 15, at Love Corner, Church of the Living God. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the start of the service. Minister Henry Johnson will officiate. Final place of rest will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana.