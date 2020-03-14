Louise Craig Mar 14, 2020 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELLIOTT — Louise Craig, 90, of Collinsville, formerly of Elliott, died at 9:13 a.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at Cedar Hurst Nursing Home in Collinsville. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Lamb Funeral Home, 303 N. Church St., Gibson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers