POTOMAC — Louise Fruhling, 92, of Potomac passed away at 9:55 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Country Health in Gifford.
Louise was born March 22, 1927, in rural Penfield, the daughter of Gerhard "G.R." and Etta (Bluhm) Bunting. She married Clarence J. Fruhling on Jan. 29, 1950, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Gifford. He preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1997.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Fruhling of Potomac and Mitchell (Mary Ficek) Fruhling of Royal; sister, Vernetta Schluter of Rantoul; sister-in-law, Dorothy Fruhling of Gifford; four nephews and five nieces, all whom she loved very much; and special friends, Loretta Burke, Sonna Carley and Connie Rutledge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers-in-law, Harm Schluter and John Fruhling.
Louise graduated from Armstrong High School in 1945. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville. Louise was a homemaker, and she spent many hard hours working on the farm, from milking cows to mowing her yard. In her later years, she worked at several businesses in Potomac. She was a Sunday school teacher and Bible school teacher. Louise was also an election judge for many years.
Louise loved watching sports and "Wheel of Fortune." She was an avid Cubs and Illini fan. She also liked golf, not really knowing what was going on, but she knew the ball had to go in the hole.
No words can express our appreciation to Connie Rutledge for her loving care and compassion to our mother for the last four years. She has truly become a part of the family, and we will always be indebted to her.
Louise had a great life and loved her two boys and had a good word about everyone. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Louise's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville, with Pastor Jim Lehmann officiating. She will be laid to rest in Kopmann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. Memorials may be made to Middlefork United Methodist Church or Immanuel Lutheran Church. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Louise's life. Memories or photos may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorials page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.