ST. JOSEPH — Betty Louise Hinton Hayes, 90, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Stanardsville, Va., after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Louise was born on June 30, 1931, in Urbana, a daughter of Willard D. “Red” and Helen Agnes Barthelemy Hinton. She graduated from Urbana High School.
Louise married Z. Burt Parker in June 1949 in Urbana and moved to St. Joseph in 1956. Their children include Michael S. Parker of Sedgwick, Colo., Teresa Parker (Larry) Crowley of Mahomet, Julie A. (Dan) Green of Perkinson, Miss., and Thomas Kelly Parker of Lakewood, Ohio. Also surviving are five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard D. (Barbara) Hinton; sister, Nancy C. Hinton Cook; and grandson, Bryant R. Freese.
Louise was a receptionist for Dr. Harold J. Kolb in St. Joseph. She was a receptionist at Parkland College in Champaign and later at Busey Bank in Urbana. Louise was founder and co-owner of The Calico Heart Florist in St. Joseph after working at several area florist shops. She was active in the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph United Methodist Church, St. Joseph Women’s Club and Altrusa.
Louise married Col. Thomas F. Hayes on April 1, 2000, and moved to Stanardsville, Va. Tom and Louise enjoyed their farm life in the Blue Ridge Mountains. They were involved in the local American Legion, Stanardsville United Methodist Church, the GRACE program and Garden Club. They especially enjoyed entertaining friends and family, including Tom’s children, Steve, Bruce, Bob and Tim Hayes and Patricia Hayes Peck.
Tom died Feb. 19, 2019. Louise then moved to The Harbor at Renaissance of Greene County in Stanardsville. The family would like to thank the staff at The Harbor for their loving care.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ryan Funeral Home, Ruckersville, Va., is assisting with arrangements in Virginia. Freese Funeral Homes will assist with arrangements in St. Joseph.