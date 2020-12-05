HOMER — Louise Lewis, 88, of Homer passed away at 4:59 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held at G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
Louise was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Hendersonville, N.C., the daughter of Ralph and Gertie Mae Laughter McCraw. She married Melvin Lewis on Nov. 19, 1952, in Champaign. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1985.
Survivors inlcude her son, Tim (Pam) Lewis of Paxton; daughters, Patty (Roger) Rudicil of Urbana, Melinda (Donnie) Willis of Fithian and Debbie Dawson of Homer; sister, Margaret Whitford of Honea Path, S.C.; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Elliott “Boots” Lewis; daughter, Angela Lewis; granddaughters, Amy Stanfield and Lori Rivera; sister, Dera Brow; and brother, Gary Corn.
Louise was a former member of Homer Church of Christ. Her hobbies included gardening and cooking, and she loved taking care of people.