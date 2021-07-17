CLINTON — Louise “Lou” Gibson, 97, of Clinton passed away at 5:10 p.m. Thursday (July 15, 2021) at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will follow in Weldon Cemetery, Weldon. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Hickory Point Christian Village.
Lou was born July 6, 1924, in DeWitt County, the daughter of Charles Isam and Goldie Mae (Page) Riddle. She married Wendell McBride on Jan. 26, 1947, in DeLand. He passed away April 13, 1991. She later married Jack Gibson on Dec. 23, 1995. He passed away Aug. 3, 2015.
Survivors include her stepdaughter, Connie (the late Kent) Zimmerman of LeRoy; stepgrandchildren, Travis (Erin) Zimmerman of Normal, Chris (Jennifer) Zimmerman of Bellflower, Francis (Kevin) Miller of Bellflower and Darcie (Jon) Guadalupe of Hanahan, S.C.; six stepgreat-grandchildren; one stepgreat-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews who rallied and surrounded her these past few weeks.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Raleigh Riddle, Geneva Brown, Lester Riddle, Mildred Twist, Lyle “Pete” Riddle, Kenneth Riddle and Lorin Riddle.
Lou worked at Moore’s Hardware in Weldon and at the DeLand State Bank. She loved to quilt and travel as well as being a great host, cook and baker. Lou was the founder of “Riddle Girl Weekends.” On one “Riddle Girl Weekend,” they all got T-shirts that read “Aunt Lou, the Apple of Our Pie.”
She was a member of the former DeLand United Methodist Church.