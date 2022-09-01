MAHOMET — Sarah Louise Lusader, 92, of Mahomet died Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Louise was the daughter of Raymond and Lillie Adams.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday, Sept. 9, at Hicks Cemetery, Perrysville, Ind. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Louise was born May 10, 1930, in Cayuga, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Lusader Jr., three sisters and two daughters, Marie and Nancy.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Chuck) Lister and Susan (Charlie) Odle. She is also survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Louise attended schools in Newport and Perrysville, where she was named one of Indiana's outstanding 4-H members and served as senior class president. She married Stanley on Feb. 12, 1949, at Christian Union Church in Covington, Ind.
She began her working career at G.E. in Danville and soon moved to Illinois Power Company, where she worked as a home economist and sales representative. She served as PTA president at Ogden Grade School and as Sunday school superintendant at the Ogden Christian Church. She also served on the school board at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. She worked as a nutritionist for Vermilion County Head Start, a Realtor for Dependable Realty and Brady-Miller Realty. She and Stanley owned and operated The Country Way Restaurant in Sidell. Louise was a Master Gardener, and she and Stanley shared a passion for gardening.
She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by friends and family.
