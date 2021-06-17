URBANA — Louise Ann Hale McCartney, 90, passed away at 8:44 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Hearthstone Manor, Woodstock.
Louise was born on Sept. 3, 1930, in Clayton, Mo., the daughter of Herbert S. and Louise (Stevenson) Hale. She married David E. McCartney on June 28, 1952, in Peoria. David passed away on Feb. 9, 1985.
She is survived by her son, Jeffery McCartney; daughters, Katherine McCartney Thompson and Pamela McCartney; grandchildren, Christopher Thompson, Heather Thompson, Andrew McCartney and Nathan McCartney; and sister, Elizabeth Hale Evans.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Louise worked as a tutor and teacher's aide for Champaign and Crystal Lake schools. She was a member of Psi Iota Xi fraternity.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Pastor Kris Light from University Place Christian Church will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.